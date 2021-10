Category: World Published on Wednesday, 27 October 2021 12:42 Hits: 5

A recent survey of public opinion in Europe, Britain, the United States, and China finds that most people consider climate change to be the defining issue of this century and expect their governments to do more to address it. Policymakers must respond with massive investments in the green economy before fatalism sets in.

