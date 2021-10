Category: World Published on Wednesday, 27 October 2021 13:31 Hits: 4

By blocking the release of all documents concerning the Kennedy assassination, US President Joe Biden has continued what is now something of a White House tradition. It is no wonder that most Americans believe that Lee Harvey Oswald did not act alone.

