Thursday, 28 October 2021

Russian President Vladimir Putin recently announced that his country aims to become carbon neutral by 2060. This major policy shift reflects the European Union’s increasing commitment to its green agenda, as well as Putin’s desire to reduce Russia’s international isolation.

