When the United States pulled out of Afghanistan, it froze billions of dollars in Afghan assets, grinding many of the country’s most essential operations to a halt and spreading misery. The U.S. government must release those funds.

Read more https://inthesetimes.com/article/feminists-support-afghan-women-afghanistan-taliban-sanctions