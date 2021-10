Category: World Published on Saturday, 30 October 2021 09:08 Hits: 15

Iryna Slavnikova, a representative of the Belsat TV channel, has been detained at Minsk airport together with her husband, Belsat deputy director Alyaksei Dzikavitski said on his Facebook page on October 30.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/belsat-slavnikova-detained-belarus/31536911.html