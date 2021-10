Category: World Published on Saturday, 30 October 2021 08:51 Hits: 13

Religious minorities in India have reported increased discrimination and violence since Narendra Modi took office in 2014. The pope wants to make an official trip to the South Asian nation, but has so far been shunned.

