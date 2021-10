Category: World Published on Friday, 29 October 2021 14:09 Hits: 3

Green capitalism can work only if governments eventually keep their climate promises – and the current picture is one of massive credibility failure. Accelerating the green transition will require like-minded countries to form a “climate club” and impose import tariffs on trade partners not contributing to the collective effort.

