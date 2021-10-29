Rep. Katie Porter takes down Big Oil with bags of rice and jars of M&Ms

Category: World Published on Friday, 29 October 2021 18:30 Hits: 12

Rep. Katie Porter showed exactly how little the oil industry cares about combating climate change through the creative use of props during a House Oversight Committee hearing on Thursday. Porter has consistently been critical of the world’s worst polluters and even signed a pledge not to take money from them. She knows how much fossil fuel companies stand to gain by refusing to adequately address climate change.

During Porter’s questioning of Shell President Gretchen Watkins, the California congresswoman held up a jar filled to the brim with M&Ms, each of which represented about $50 million. Altogether, the M&Ms signified upwards of the $22 billion Shell’s 2020 annual report called for spending on renewable energy in the near term. The near term must add up to almost a decade, because Watkins said Shell is only spending $2 billion to $3 billion on renewables this year.

Porter noted that Shell will be spending between $16 billion and $17 billion this year on oil, gas, and chemical operations, with another $3 billion going towards marketing. “Mrs. Watkins, to me, this does not look like an adequate response to one of the ‘defining challenges of our time,’” Porter said, quoting Watkins’ own testimony. “This is greenwashing,” Porter added.

Soon after, Porter questioned Mike Sommers, who serves as president and CEO of the American Petroleum Institute (API). Sommers’ testimony was short on concrete details about combating climate change but long on promises of reducing “emissions while still providing affordable, reliable energy.” Much of what Sommers highlighted focused squarely on continuing to use fossil fuels and repairing existing fossil fuel infrastructure instead of taking the necessary action to eliminate harmful emissions. Porter zeroed in on the API’s habit of leasing large swaths of land, much of which they’ve yet to exploit.

The API has been adamant about continuing this practice and has called on the federal government to lift the leasing ban that prevents it from accumulating even more acres. It’s been a back-and-forth legal battle between the Biden administration and those challenging the ban. And it’s not like the API doesn’t have substantial acreage on its hands. Porter noted that the API controls 13.9 million acres of federal land it has yet to use. That’s as large as the states of New Jersey and Maryland combined.

Porter found an even better illustration of this by buying up massive sacks of rice. Each grain of rice represents one acre, so it would take 479 pounds to account for the federal land API members are sitting on. A special shoutout to Porter’s vanity plate, which reads “OVRSITE.”

The hearing Porter participated in on Thursday was titled “Fueling the Climate Crisis: Exposing Big Oil’s Disinformation Campaign to Prevent Climate Action.” It kicked off a larger investigation lawmakers are hoping will force fossil fuel companies to take accountability for the ways in which they continue to do business. “The idea is for them to admit to the American people what they have done,” Rep. Ro Khanna told Reuters.

In the meantime, Americans are hoping Porter continues to expose the fossil fuel industry for its negligence and refusal to enact meaningful change in the face of climate change.

