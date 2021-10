Category: World Published on Friday, 29 October 2021 16:19 Hits: 9

Conspiracy theorists have been circulating a fake cover of Time Magazine since 2018, showing figures covered with the logos of American technology and media companies being hanged. Despite being a doctored image, it started circulating again – this time on certain Spanish-language Telegram channels.

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/time-magazine-cover-debunked-high-treason