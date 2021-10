Category: World Published on Friday, 29 October 2021 16:50 Hits: 7

Meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday, President Joe Biden said America was “clumsy" in its orchestration of a secret U.S.-British submarine deal with Australia, an arrangement that left France in the lurch and rattled Europe’s faith in American loyalty.

