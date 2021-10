Category: World Published on Friday, 29 October 2021 16:40 Hits: 8

With G20 leaders gathering in Rome to discuss the world's most pressing problems, there is a historic opportunity to turn the tide against the coronavirus. But to do so, governments must abandon the toxic nationalism that has so far stood in the way of a sufficient global response to the pandemic.

