Category: World Published on Friday, 29 October 2021 09:24 Hits: 10

PETALING JAYA: A range of initiatives has been allocated for the education sector under Budget 2022. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/10/29/budget-2022-rm450mil-allocated-for-early-school-aid-to-three-million-students-who-will-get-rm150-each