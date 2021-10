Category: World Published on Friday, 29 October 2021 01:52 Hits: 9

President Joe Biden promised to show the world that democracies can work to meet the challenges of the 21st century. As he prepares to push that message at a pair of global summits, his case could hinge on what’s happening in Washington, where he was struggling to finalize a major domestic legislative package.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20211029-biden-lands-in-rome-for-g20-with-domestic-agenda-still-in-the-air