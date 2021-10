Category: World Published on Friday, 29 October 2021 05:50 Hits: 10

China's President Xi Jinping will participate in the Group of 20 (G20) leaders' summit in Rome on Oct. 30-31 via video link, according to a notice from China's foreign ministry on Friday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20211029-china-s-xi-will-join-g20-leaders-summit-in-rome-via-video-link