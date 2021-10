Category: World Published on Friday, 29 October 2021 07:00 Hits: 11

Alibaba Group founder Jack Ma, largely out of public view since criticising China’s regulatory system last year, has smelled orchids and brushed up his knowledge of horticulture on a surprise visit to the Netherlands, a flower developer who met him said. Read full story

