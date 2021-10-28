Mark McCloskey believes 13-year-old rape and incest victims should not be allowed to have abortions

Category: World Published on Thursday, 28 October 2021 23:30 Hits: 6

Mark McCloskey, who gained national attention alongside his wife for being NIMBY assholes and brandishing guns at Black Lives Matter protesters, is running for senate in Missouri. McCloskey claimed in a campaign video that he never wanted to run for office but that “when the fascist mob came to my door, it woke me up.” That’s news to everyone who saw what unfolded near the McCloskey compound because absolutely no fascists were marching and none of the demonstrators who peacefully protested even set foot on the McCloskeys’ property.

McCloskey has been known for quite some time for making bold claims and responding to issues in a way that can best be described as missingthe point. He’s in the news once again for his opinions, this time for how he feels about abortion. During a forum hosted by the group Citizens For a Better Camden County last week, McCloskey let it be known that abortion is not okay, even in cases of incest and rape. McCloskey was asked by an audience member at the event whether he was a true pro-life candidate and responded by immediately pointing out the “10-week old fetus feet” pin he was wearing on his lapel, which is absolutely a thing among pro-lifers.

“Somebody asked me that question, ‘So, you would force a 13-year-old who’s raped by a family member to keep that baby?’” McCloskey responded. “And I said, ‘Yes, and more than that I’ve got that client.’ I’ve got a client who was raped by an uncle when she was 13 years old, had the child. She finished high school, finished college, and got a master’s degree. That child she would have aborted finished high school, finished college, and now has a master’s degree.”

The Kansas City Star helpfully notes that McCloskey, who works as a personal injury lawyer, has yet to clarify whether the mother and the child or just the mother or the child went on to earn their masters degrees. McCloskey is among a group of pro-life Republican candidates running for office in Missouri. It’s a key issue for him and is included on his campaign’s “issue” page. Much of the copy on that page is dotted with grammatical errors and unnecessary words, proving that truly no one can tell McCloskey what to do. That’s what freedom’s all about, right?

Under the “pro-life” heading on his campaign page, McCloskey promises to “advance Pro-Life policies, including more resources for pregnancy centers, ending radical late-term abortion laws, and make [sic] sure that free ultrasounds are available for women who are pregnant across the country.” Y’all know where you can get a free or low-cost ultrasound across the country? Planned Parenthood.

McCloskey is running in hopes of succeeding Sen. Roy Blunt, who is retiring at the end of his term. Reached by the Kansas City Star about McCloskey’s pro-life comments, Blunt said he supports abortion only in cases of rape, incest, or if the procedure is medically necessary to save a mother’s life. This isn’t exactly the type of candidate you’d want representing you. That’s why it’s extremely important that you register to vote and make your voice heard. There are 34 U.S. senate seats up for grabs in the 2022 election and not a single one should be lost to someone like McCloskey.

