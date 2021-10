Category: World Published on Thursday, 28 October 2021 19:44 Hits: 5

AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to meet with several world leaders, including from the countries of France and Turkey, during the upcoming meeting of G20 leaders in Rome and then the U.N. climate change conference in Scotland, U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Thursday. Read full story

