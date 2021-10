Category: World Published on Thursday, 28 October 2021 16:02 Hits: 5

In a milestone for the LGBTQ community, the United States issued its first passport with an “X” gender designation, for people who don’t identify on the gender binary. The U.S. joins over a dozen countries that allow a third gender option.

