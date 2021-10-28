35% of voters support overturning the 2020 presidential results

Category: World Published on Thursday, 28 October 2021 13:30 Hits: 2

This shouldn't be surprising given the current state of the Republican Party, but it still is: 60% of registered GOP voters think the 2020 presidential results should either "definitely" or "probably" be overturned. Just 30% of registered Republicans said the 2020 results should remain intact, according to the survey conducted by Politico and Morning Consult.

In comparison, only 27% of independents believe the presidential election should be overturned, along a with a head-scratching 16% of Democrats. Overall, 35% of registered voters said the results should definitely/probably be overturned.

On the flip side of the coin, 55% of voters rejected the idea of overturning the results, including 43% who said they should "definitely not" be overturned and 12% who said they should "probably not" be overturned. Another 11% percent said they were unsure.

Regardless of what they thought or hoped would happen, respondents were slightly more realistic about what they believed would actually happen. Just 19% called it "very" or "somewhat" likely the presidential results would be overturned, while 71% said it was unlikely (59% very unlikely/12% somewhat unlikely).

Still, nearly a quarter of Republicans (23%) continue to believe the results of the 2020 presidential election "will be overturned" in the survey.

