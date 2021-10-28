Rep. Madison Cawthorn attacks Biden’s infrastructure bill and gets a dose of reality

Category: World Published on Thursday, 28 October 2021 17:30 Hits: 6

On Wednesday, Republican Rep. Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina went to his Twitter account and wrote, “What’s the biggest lie a politician has ever told? Biden said that the $3.5 TRILLION spending bill will cost zero dollars.” This was quite a swing for one of the world’s most useless legislators. Cawthorn is a guy whose entire, very short, very mediocre career is filled to the brim with nothing but lies, racism, sedition, and easily verifiable mythologizing of his origin story. Cawthorn continues to be willing to just do what the rest of his GOP elders do: Accomplish nothing and take credit for things done inspite of you.

This came one day after Cawthorn made a short speech on the House floor calling on President Joe Biden to investigate Dr. Anthony Fauci for lying about the “Wuhan virus,” and demanded an answer to the question, “Why the hell are Americans funding the torture of puppies in Africa?” Real quote—I’ll put it below. The Twitterverse was not having it.

First things first: A guy who mostly lies asking what’s the biggest lie out there requires embodying a special form of narcissism.

"I got into the Naval Academy but couldn't go"? October 28, 2021

That’s a reference Cawthorn made about being accepted to the U.S. Naval Academy before the car crash that took away the use of his legs occurred. That was a lie. He was rejected from the U.S. Naval Academy before that terrible accident.

How did you like the Naval Academy? pic.twitter.com/cfrtpicz9J October 28, 2021

And then here’s another lie.

And lying about training for the Paralympics. Don’t forget that. Don’t forget when he lied about training for the Paralympics. October 28, 2021

But it’s also important to remember the real painful lies Americans have had to endure the past few years, ones that more than half the country knew were lies, but a large swath of citizens continue to seemingly believe.

So many to choose from. - Mexico will pay for it. - The Election was Stolen - Corona Virus is under control. - I didn't know about the paid off porn star. - My Healthcare bill will be out in 2 weeks. Pick one. October 28, 2021

Based on data collected by the conservative Heritage Foundation the incidence of voter fraud in the 2 decades before last year’s election was about 0.00006% of total ballots cast. It was negligible in 2020 too, as Trump’s Attorney General Barr acknowledgedhttps://t.co/r3fQmX71ZG October 28, 2021

It’s also important to remember that Cawthorn’s history of lying is really gross.

What’s the biggest lie Cawthorn has told? There are so many… https://t.co/P4Hb3Nahm5 October 27, 2021

Here are some lies that helped contribute to hundreds of thousands of dead Americans and 1 out of every 500 U.S. children losing a primary caregiver, like a parent or grandparent.

And then there’s the scam that people like Cawthorn represent.

In 2006, corporate taxes accounted for 14.7% of total federal revenue. Today, that figure is 7.1%. Source: Joint Committee on Taxation pic.twitter.com/jdtwDUd7as October 28, 2021

Big. Lie.

And if you want to watch Cawthorn talk about “torturing puppies in Africa” and stopping “demon doctors,” here is your clip.

Madison Cawthorn, having a normal one pic.twitter.com/8YONJG6f8n October 26, 2021

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2060722