Jordan Denounces Israeli Approval for Building More Settlements

Wednesday, 27 October 2021

Jordan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Haitham Abu Al-Foul said in a statement that this step is a flagrant breach of international law and resolutions, foremost of which is the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2334.

The spokesperson stressed that the Israeli settlement policy, manifested in establishing or expanding settlements, seizing lands or forcibly displacing Palestinians, is an illegal policy that is rejected and condemned.



He added that such violations undermine efforts to achieve a comprehensive and just peace as well as chances of materializing a two-state solution based on international resolutions.

