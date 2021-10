Category: World Published on Thursday, 28 October 2021 11:00 Hits: 6

Africa has played a minor role in causing climate change, but bears the burden of its consequences. For the continent, the UN climate conference is about vital funding and securing the livelihoods of 1.4 billion people.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/climate-crisis-what-s-at-stake-for-africa/a-59641178?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf