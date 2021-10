Category: World Published on Thursday, 28 October 2021 11:38 Hits: 9

PUTRAJAYA (Bernama): Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Datuk Seri Azam Baki has been appointed as a member of the International Anti-Corruption Academy (IACA) Board of Governors (BoG) for the year 2021-2024. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/10/28/azam-baki-appointed-as-member-of-iaca-board-of-governors