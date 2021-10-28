Cheers and Jeers: Thursday

Category: World Published on Thursday, 28 October 2021 11:50 Hits: 7

Remember When We Were “Rounding the Turn”?

Kimmel revives those misty watercolor memories in this week’s...

And we all lived happily ever after.

Cheers and Jeers for Thursday, October 28, 2021

Note: C&J reminds you that this is Mallo Cup Prevention Week. If you see a Mallo Cup, please call your local Gag Reflex Control Center (1-800-MISTER-YUK) for proper disposal. Together, we can make a difference. —Your Friends at the National Candy Corn Association

-

By the Numbers:

Days 'til the Day of the Dead (Dia de los Muertos): 5

Days 'til the next launch of a crew to the Space Station: 3

Years since hate crimes in America were as high as they were during the last year of the 45th president's term in office, according to the FBI: 2001

Percent of those hate crimes that were perpetrated against Black citizens: 50%

Percent drop in the number of new daily Covid-19 cases since peaking on Sept. 1: 57%

Percent of self-identified Democrats and Trump cultists, respectively, who are vaccinated, according to the latest Kaiser Family Foundation survey: 90%, 58%

Percent of total U.S. TV-watching time currently accounted for by broadcast and cable television, according to Nielsen Research: 62%

Totally Random World Series Score Houston Astros 7 Atlanta Braves 2 Series is tied at 1 game apiece

-

Your Thursday Molly Ivins Moment:

Rep. Tom Coburn, R-Okla., is dead set against allowing two specific methods of birth control—Depo-Provera and IUDs—because he claims they are abortifacients. Great---here's a party so sensitive to local control that it doesn't want to tell school districts to hire desperately needed teachers, but it's willing to tell women what kind of birth control they can use. Since many women can't take the pill for assorted health reasons, how about we leave this up to the women and their doctors? Coburn's other problem is that he wants health insurance companies to be able to refuse to cover birth control on moral grounds. Both chambers of Congress have already passed amendments to allow health plans with religious affiliations to decline to cover birth control if they want to. Coburn insists that "moral" as well as religious grounds be included. This caused Rep. Nita Lowey, D-N.Y., to observe that health plans base their decisions about what to offer on profits, not morals. Solution? Tell Coburn to go soak his head, and the rest of you do the right thing. —October 1998

-

Puppy Pic of the Day: "Mmm, surely this is the hambone of Christ…"

-

CHEERS to famous firsts. Progressives who have been waving their arms over President Biden's seeming lack of focus on staffing at the FCC can breathe easier this week. On Tuesday #46 nominated Jessica Rosenworcel to officially be the first Chairwoman of the Federal Communications Commission. And among her priorities is undoing the telco-loving bullshit that her smug-to-the-point-of-embarrassment predecessor Ajit Pai embraced:

Her nomination could also mean the end to Trump-era clampdowns on net neutrality, as Rosenworcel has been a fierce advocate for an internet that is "open and available for all." Jessica Rosenworcel rallying for net neutrality in 2017. Jessica Rosenworcel rallying for net neutrality in 2017. "The internet should be open and available for all. That’s what net neutrality is about, "Rosenworcel said in an October 2020 statement. "It’s why people from across this country rose up to voice their frustration and anger with the Federal Communications Commission when it decided to ignore their wishes and roll back net neutrality."

Also on the FCC nomination list: Gigi Sohn, another NN advocate. If she and Rosenworcel are confirmed, Democrats will finally secure a majority on the commission. Among their goals: hastening delivery of broadband for rural America, low-income Americans, and students caught in the "homework gap." She also wants to clamp down on robocalls that prey on the most gullible among us. I'm fine with that—the 329 extended warranties for our 12-year-old Honda Civic I've signed up for over the phone will probably cover us okay for the time being.

CHEERS and JEERS to dollars and cents sense and nonsense. As the week rolls on towards its inevitable conclusion, let’s check in with some recent economic headlines we plucked off the money tree to find out if we should start moving our money from the secret hole in our back yard to the secret hole in our attic. Caution: whiplash ahead:

» New home sales jumped 14% in September » No one seems worried about a housing bubble. Just like last time the bubble burst » U.S. Retail Federation Forecasts Record Holiday Sales » Ports are actually moving more containers in and out than in any year since 2000 How’s that Tubman 20 coming along, Secretary Yellen? How’s that Tubman 20 coming along, Secretary Yellen? » U.S. consumer confidence rebounds after three 3 declines » Tesla's market value blows past $1 trillion » Concert halls, dining rooms open doors » Spanx boss gives workers $10,000 and first-class plane tickets » On the table for Thanksgiving: higher food prices » More jobs, higher wages: Bidenomics is working » United says unvaccinated workers cost it millions of dollars » Covid mandate led to 96 percent of Tyson workers getting the shot

And this just in: $547 million Villa with world's only Caravaggio ceiling mural goes on sale. But—and I want to make this clear—only because they wouldn’t let me paint it over with Dogs Playing Poker.

Harvard Law, Class of ‘91.

CHEERS to the alma mater of our glorious overlords. On this date in 1636, Harvard University—whose endowment is now worth a mere $53.2 billion—was founded in Cambridge, Massachusetts "by vote of the Great and General Court of Massachusetts Bay Colony, and was named for its first benefactor, John Harvard of Charlestown." Very good Presidents Franklin Roosevelt and Barack Obama went to Harvard. So did very bad President George W. Bush. Very good Senator Elizabeth Warren went to Harvard. So did very bad Senator Ted Cruz. Very good = Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Very bad = Justice Antonin Scalia. Good = Attorney General Loretta Lynch. Bad = Attorney General Alberto Gonzales. And etcetera. So, a mixed record. More study is needed.

-

BRIEF SANITY BREAK

-

Pygmy marmosets are the smallest monkeys in the world. Credit: Taronga TV pic.twitter.com/S0YzKj740F October 26, 2021

-

END BRIEF SANITY BREAK

-

JEERS to Year 1. As of yesterday Trump cultist Amy Coney Barrett has been an Associate Supreme Court Justice of the United States for one revolution around the sun (or as she would say, one revolution of the sun around Christ's Blessed Earth). And, girrrrl, has she been busy! Over the last 365 days, she…

Drowned her first kitten…kicked her first clerk with the shoe that's got the hidden spring-loaded spike in it…allowed Texas's bounty-hunter abortion law go into effect…poured hot coffee over Stephen Breyer's head, insisting that one day they'd both have a good laugh about it…bit the head off of not one but two bats because "this cockadoodie job really makes me hungry"…declared stare decisis "too funny sounding" and banned it from all further discussion…outlawed voting in the blue states…told the story of how there were two sets of footprints in the sand but then there was only one set of footprints because that was when she carried Jesus because Antifa had just shot a tranquilizer dart at his neck...called her hairdresser to tell him she couldn't wait to annul his marriage to his husband and could he fit her in Friday morning for a trim and light color treatment…replaced Justice Sotomayor's insulin with Folger's Crystals…

...and then she was home in time to fix hubbie a cocktail and light his pipe before cooking dinner and putting the kids to bed after reading them a chapter from Dante's Inferno. How does she do it???

CHEERS to the most trusted name in news (well, besides Cronkite and Maddow). 110 years ago this week, Joseph Pulitzer died at 64 aboard his yacht—oh, so sorry, Senator Manchin, you’re right, the correct term is “houseboat,” clumsy me—in Charleston, South Carolina, thus ending the life of the "yellow journalism" publisher who was dedicated to looking out for the little guy (if loudly and sensationalistically):

Previously the press usually spoke for the moneyed interests, but this new strain of journalism supported labor, attacked trusts and monopolies, and exposed scandal, fraud and corruption, both public and private. Seems like a good design for my Poolitzer Prize. Seems like a good design for my Poolitzer Prize. At a time when journalism was not considered a respectable way of earning a living, Pulitzer was committed to raising the standards of the profession.

Today the best and the brightest in journalism are celebrated with the coveted "Pulitzer," which comes in a lovely velvet display case. And when I depart this earth I plan to leave behind a foundation that will recognize the most dimwitted and dishonest. I'm calling it the "Poolitzer" and it'll come in a lovely doggie-doo bag. The inaugural Poolitzer ceremony will make history. It'll be the first time the world ever hears the words, "And the winner is: Fox News."

-

Ten years ago in C&J: October 28, 2011

CHEERS to cutting through the wordcrap. Atrios keeps us up to date:

Just a reminder that "recapitalization" is the new preferred term for "bank bailout" otherwise known as "giving free money to rich overpaid assholes who keep trying to destroy the world."

Please update your cerebral cortex accordingly.

-

And just one more…

CHEERS to life in the slow lane. It's always easy to look in the rear-view mirror and think that time is whizzing by. But holy Butterball turkeys, Batman, it's already the end of October, Festivus will be here in the blink of an eye, and then Baby New Year 2022 will be greeting us with that goddam Cheshire cat grin those brats always come in with at midnight. It would be nice if we could slow down the pace a bit—especially when Democrats are in charge of things. And if you'd like to know what that might feel like, Gav of the Slow Mo Guys conducts an experiment on time that makes a snail's pace seem like the Indy 500. Here's what it's like when one second lasts for one hour:

-

If you’d like to know what 1 second = 1 hour feels like in a real life setting, just sit on a park bench and try and have a conversation with Mike Pence.

Have a reasonably-paced Thursday. Floor's open...What are you cheering and jeering about today?

-

Today's Shameless C&J Testimonial

-

