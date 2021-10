Category: World Published on Wednesday, 27 October 2021 22:43 Hits: 2

The World Bank halted disbursements for operations in Sudan on Wednesday in response to the military’s seizure of power from a transitional government, while state oil company workers, doctors and pilots joined civilian groups opposing the takeover.

