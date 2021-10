Category: World Published on Wednesday, 27 October 2021 19:31 Hits: 2

Ukrainian prosecutors have opened a terrorism financing investigation after it emerged that the country’s state-owned export-import bank lent tens of millions of dollars to companies owned by a businessman with interests in parts of eastern Ukraine controlled by Moscow-backed separatists.

