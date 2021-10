Category: World Published on Wednesday, 27 October 2021 20:01 Hits: 10

The law would have made homophobia a crime that is treated similarly to racism. Right-wing lawmakers were particularly opposed to the proposal.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/italy-senate-rejects-anti-homophobia-law/a-59644742?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf