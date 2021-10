Category: World Published on Wednesday, 27 October 2021 15:38 Hits: 3

President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday hailed a breakthrough moment as France returned 26 artefacts looted during the colonial era to Benin at a special ceremony at the Quai Branly museum in Paris. The treasures were embarking on a “journey to return back home”, said Macron.

