When governor turns away dollars to expand Medicaid, woman who should've been governor steps up

Stacey Abrams has given us so many reasons to love her, she could really stop now, but thankfully she hasn’t. Now the voting rights organization Fair Fight, which was launched by Abrams, has announced a $1.34 million donation from its political action committee to extinguish the medical debt owed by 108,000 people in Alabama, Arizona, Georgia, Louisiana, and Mississippi, ABC News reported. Georgia is one of a dozen states that refused financial incentives President Joe Biden's administration offered to expand Medicaid for low-income residents, leaving some 500,000 Georgians denied coverage.

“The people of Georgia are struggling to get access to basic health care during a pandemic and instead of helping by expanding Medicaid, Brian Kemp is playing politics,” Fair Fight CEO Lauren Groh-Wargo said of the governor. “While the pandemic rages across the state, hospitals have closed and a half million people have had to get by without health insurance they otherwise could have.”

Fair Fight told ABC News that those who are having their debts cleared will receive letters and that it represents almost 69,000 people in Georgia, more than 27,000 people in Arizona, more than 8,000 people in Louisiana, and about 2,000 people each in Mississippi and Alabama. The donation was made to the nonprofit RIP Medical Debt.

“I know firsthand how medical costs and a broken healthcare system put families further and further in debt," Abrams said in a statement. “Across the sunbelt and in the South, this problem is exacerbated in states like Georgia where failed leaders have callously refused to expand Medicaid, even during a pandemic.”

In the same news release as Abrams’ statement are these troubling statistics that Republican governors are doing little to address:

Americans’ combined unpaid medical debt of $141 billion is nearly double estimates from earlier this year. The medical debt burden in the South is 30 percent higher than for Northerners. One-in-five American households has unpaid medical debt, the largest source of debt owed to collection agencies. 28 percent of households with a Black householder and 22 percent of households with a householder of Hispanic origin carry medical debt.

”Working with RIP Medical Debt, Fair Fight is stepping in where others have refused to take action,” Abrams said. “For people of color, the working poor and middle-class families facing crushing costs, we hope to relieve the strain on desperate Americans and on hospitals struggling to remain open.”

This isn’t the first time Abrams and other grassroots workers have stepped up for Georgians, specifically those abandoned by their elected officials. A former congresswoman and Georgia gubernatorial candidate, Abrams lost the state governor’s race in 2018 by just fewer than 55,000 votes to the very person tasked with overseeing the election, then-Secretary of State Brian Kemp. But instead of spending years wallowing in that loss, she continued working for more than a decade to register voters in Georgia, launching Fair Fight in the process.

Through litigation, the organization went on to save about 26,500 registered voters from being purged from voting roles after a federal court expressed “serious concerns” about the state’s decision to purge its roles. It also worked with the New Georgia Project nonprofit to register an estimated 800,000 new voters—mostly people of color and young people often overlooked in the state—ahead of the 2020 presidential election. The registration push helped flip a state that hasn’t backed a Democrat for president since Bill Clinton in 1992. And if you’ve been following the career of Abrams, you understand quite clearly how she is effective. She said it plainly in an interview with The New Yorker writer Jelani Cobb:

“I live my life with an assumption that I have the right to do the things I think I should do, and that my gender and my race should not be limitations,” Abrams told Cobb.

