Category: World Published on Wednesday, 27 October 2021 17:41 Hits: 9

LISBON (Reuters) - Portugal's parliament rejected the minority Socialist government's 2022 budget bill on Wednesday as the hard left sided with the conservative opposition, in a move likely to trigger snap elections in coming months. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/10/28/portuguese-parliament-rejects-budget-bill-snap-election-looms