BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian Senate leader Rodrigo Pacheco joined the center-right Social Democratic Party (PSD) on Wednesday, emerging as the latest presidential hopeful eyeing a tough path down the center of next year's polarized electoral field. Read full story

