Category: World Published on Wednesday, 27 October 2021 18:19 Hits: 10

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - A Brazilian Senate panel probing the government's pandemic response on Wednesday presented the prosecutor general's office with recommendations to criminally charge President Jair Bolsonaro for alleged errors that cost Brazilian lives. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/10/28/brazil-senate-hands-pandemic-probe-to-top-prosecutor-few-expect-bolsonaro-charges