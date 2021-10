Category: World Published on Wednesday, 27 October 2021 16:22 Hits: 9

A cyberattack paralyzed all gas stations in Iran on Tuesday, leading to long lines and higher prices on Wednesday. Officials say the intent was “disorder and disruption” as the second anniversary of a crackdown on protests over rising gasoline prices approaches.

