This week on The Brief: The Senate bottleneck and the state of redistricting

This week on The Brief, Daily Kos writers and experts Joan McCarter and Stephen Wolf joined hosts Markos Moulitsas and Kerry Eleveld to discuss what’s at stake as Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin continue waylaying the Build Back Better plan and map-drawing for redistricting takes place.

With the Build Back Better plan being eroded because of Sinema’s and Manchin’s shifting demands, McCarter worries about what is being lost as Democratic leadership continues making concessions. This ambitious part of the Biden agenda addresses climate change, childcare, job training, the debt limit, and so much more—but it faces a precarious future as Democrats work to come to an agreement with their holdout colleagues in Congress about what should be in the final bill and how much money to spend to make it happen.

Eleveld sees a light at the end of the tunnel, despite how long things have dragged out: “I feel like we are further along and closer—even though this process has been maddening—I feel like we’ve slowly, surely started to zero in on exactly what provisions are problematic, and [we’re] much closer to exactly what a final number might be. So this process has been maddening … but I feel like I can almost see a path now, where before I just didn’t.”

McCarter highlighted that one part of the Build Back Better plan is particularly important, as it serves as a major source of funding for its programs:

The one that’s harder to implement because it’s tricky [is] the Billionaire[s Income] Tax, which is a great idea. Tax billionaires on the wealth that they hold—that’s key. Not when they sell things, not transaction taxes. On the wealth that they hold, which they never give up. They don’t pay taxes on it because they don’t give it up. They just borrow against it, which is how they live like billionaires.

With Manchin and Sinema throwing up new roadblocks every few days, progress has been slow, and so much hangs in the balance. “Now, you know, we’re talking about all these people arguing, and I just want to kind of remind everybody that they’re all Democrats. This isn’t even negotiations with the Republicans. This is all Democrats,” Moulitsas said, echoing growing frustration about the resulting gridlock and delay.

All of this has played out as a kind of whack-a-mole game, McCarter noted, where new problems continually come up as Democratic leadership attempts to address old problems:

[We’re playing] a whack-a-mole game with Manchin and Sinema. Manchin comes up with something, they whack it down, they think they can come up with a compromise. [Then] Sinema pops up with something else, some other problem. They go off and deal with that while Manchin is cooking up five other things he has a problem with. So it’s always trying to balance the two of these and answer their objections. It feels like to me this has been a delaying game: push this off as long as they possibly can so that eventually the House just has to vote on the … bipartisan infrastructure bill. So that they have to vote on the Manchin-Sinema bill to pass the Senate—force that down House progressives’ throats, and then let Build Back Better fade away. That’s what it feels like to me, what they’re trying to do.

For the second half of the episode, Wolf joined our hosts to give an update on the state of redistricting across the country and what folks should know about Republicans’ gerrymandering efforts in key states. About half of states have begun redrawing their maps, so Moulitsas asked Wolf what his sense of the situation is at this point.

As it is still relatively early in the process, only about six states have completed congressional and legislative redistricting, and many more are currently in the process of drawing new lines. In fact, it could take a few more months to gain clarity on the broad political impact of redistricting. That being said, Wolf elaborated, Republicans definitely have the upper hand, and we will need to watch for how they take advantage of that to redraw maps to their liking:

Because of the results of the elections last decade, we know that Republicans are going to be able to draw congressional districts in roughly four out of every five districts, whereas Democrats are going to be limited to drawing only about two out of every ten districts, so Republicans have about a 2-3:1 advantage over Democrats, and that’s a pretty significant edge that will allow them to control the district lines to ensure that they are favored to retake the House next year. What [Republicans] are doing is locking in all the current districts they hold thanks to their existing gerrymanders. They’re making it harder for Black, Latino, and Asian American voters to have equal political clout, even though they’ve accounted for the vast majority of the population growth in the past decade. What we’re really seeing is Republicans locking up the advantage they already have, and Democrats are struggling to make it up.

This is a particularly fraught process in Texas, which has seen a major demographic shift in the last decade along with growing Hispanic and Asian American populations. Texas has gone from solidly red state to a swing state, as Wolf outlined, and at this pace, Democrats will likely begin winning more statewide elections.

Map makers there are trying to maximize the number of seats they can win in the long term, and not just the short term, he continued, and that shifts Republicans’ strategy:

What that involve[s] is ... taking these fast-growing areas where Democrats have improved considerably during the Trump era, and they’re splitting them apart, they’re connecting them with heavily Republican white rural areas further out from the metro areas, and they’re trying to roll the clock back on demographic change. In practice, what this looks like is, the exact stat is 95% of population growth in Texas over the last decade was from people of color—but instead of drawing any new districts for voters to elect candidates of color, what they’re doing is making two heavily Latino districts even whiter and more conservative. And Republicans already hold one of these thanks to their existing gerrymander, and they look like they’re on track to have a good chance to flip the second one they’re targeting because of their new gerrymander.

Essentially, Wolf added, “Republicans are responding to demographic change as if their way of life is under threat,” and because of that, they are going to extremes with gerrymandering. “Just the existing gerrymanders could make a big difference for Republicans … [putting them] in a very strong position to take back the House.”

