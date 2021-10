Category: World Published on Wednesday, 27 October 2021 08:25 Hits: 11

A Madrid court has suspended a six-month prison term for Bayern defender Lucas Hernandez. The player had faced jail for breaking a restraining order imposed in a domestic violence case.

