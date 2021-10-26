The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

From villages to the slums: Bangladesh's climate change refugees

From villages to the slums: Bangladesh's climate change refugees Experts estimate that some 18 million people in Bangladesh will be forced to move by rising sea levels by 2050. Some, like Bibi Salma, have already been forced from their homes by climate change. She now lives in a 10-square-metre room in a slum with her family on the outskirts of the capital Dhaka after her home, 300km away, was destroyed three times by flooding.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/video/20211026-from-villages-to-the-slums-bangladesh-s-climate-change-refugees

