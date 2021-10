Category: World Published on Wednesday, 27 October 2021 01:51 Hits: 12

Sobbing and trying to cling to her son’s gravestone, Palestinian Jerusalemite Ola Nababteh was dragged away from Al-Yusufiyah cemetery by Israeli police as a digger truck levelled land for a new park behind her.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/middle-east/20211027-outrage-over-israel-s-building-of-a-jerusalem-park-over-palestinian-cemetary