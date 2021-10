Category: World Published on Wednesday, 27 October 2021 02:08 Hits: 14

A powerful cyclonic storm hit the southern Italian island of Sicily on Tuesday causing widespread flooding around the city of Catania, turning streets and squares into rivers and lakes and causing at least two deaths, rescuers said.

