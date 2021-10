Category: World Published on Wednesday, 27 October 2021 07:35 Hits: 11

China will strengthen its efforts to build a “civilised” Internet with an eye on reshaping online behaviour and use it as a platform to disseminate new party theories and promote socialist values, the country’s cyberspace regulator said. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/tech/tech-news/2021/10/27/china-regulator-says-will-step-up-efforts-to-build-civilised-internet