Category: World Published on Wednesday, 27 October 2021 07:35 Hits: 15

MELAKA: The Malaysian United Democratic Alliance party (Muda) is planning to contest in the upcoming Melaka state election, says its president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/10/27/melaka-polls-unregistered-muda-in-talks-on-fielding-candidates-as-part-of-opposition