Category: World Published on Wednesday, 27 October 2021 07:34 Hits: 14

KUALA LUMPUR: Pakatan Harapan has presented its own Budget strategy document summary, aimed as a guide for potential amendments and additions to Budget 2022. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/10/27/ph-has-submitted-several-proposals-for-budget-2022-to-finance-ministry-says-anwar