Category: World Published on Tuesday, 26 October 2021 18:07 Hits: 5

Joe Biden, the first Catholic US president since JFK, says he does not believe in abortion but can not impose his views.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/10/26/update-1-biden-to-meet-pope-amid-pressure-from-anti-abortion-u-s-bishops