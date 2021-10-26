Devastation and Anger in Sudan as Military Coup Halts Country's Democratic Transition

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 26 October 2021 12:31 Hits: 5

We look at the attempted coup in Sudan, where the military, led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan overthrew the transitional government Monday, detaining Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and other political leaders. As protesters flooded the streets of Khartoum demanding the government be handed back to the civilians, Sudanese soldiers opened fire on them, killing at least 10 and wounding scores more. The United Nations has condemned the coup, and the United States has suspended a $700 million emergency aid package for Sudan. “No one is in support of this coup,” says Walaa Salah, human rights lawyer and activist who attended the ongoing protests and spoke with Democracy Now! by phone from Khartoum on Tuesday. “Military rule is a regression.” We also speak with Isma’il Kushkush, a Sudanese American journalist who lived in and reported from Khartoum for years, who says, for most Sudanese citizens, “the important thing is to see the transfer into a full civilian government, to see elections.”

