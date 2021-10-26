The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

'Death or Poland': The 'nightmare' of migrants stuck on the EU's border

Category: World Hits: 5

'Death or Poland': The 'nightmare' of migrants stuck on the EU's border A family, including two young children, huddle together for warmth in a forest on the Belarus-Poland border. They are among the thousands of migrants, mostly from the Middle East, who have attempted to cross into the EU from Belarus over the past year. But they now find themselves trapped between the two countries with seemingly no way out. Victims of a political stand-off, they say they can neither enter Poland nor return home through Belarus.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/video/20211026-death-or-poland-the-nightmare-of-migrants-stuck-on-the-eu-s-border

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version