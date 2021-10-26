'Death or Poland': The 'nightmare' of migrants stuck on the EU's border

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 26 October 2021 07:59 Hits: 5

A family, including two young children, huddle together for warmth in a forest on the Belarus-Poland border. They are among the thousands of migrants, mostly from the Middle East, who have attempted to cross into the EU from Belarus over the past year. But they now find themselves trapped between the two countries with seemingly no way out. Victims of a political stand-off, they say they can neither enter Poland nor return home through Belarus.

