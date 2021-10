Category: World Published on Tuesday, 26 October 2021 07:01 Hits: 6

As world leaders, scientists and activists head for the COP26 UN climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland, FRANCE 24 will broadcast a series of special reports on global warming. For the first episode, we head to the Italian island of Sicily where beekeepers have been particularly hard hit by the excessively hot summer.

