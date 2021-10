Category: World Published on Tuesday, 26 October 2021 07:28 Hits: 11

PANDALAM, India (Reuters) - Stuck in a village in southern India for nine months and unable to return to his job in Saudi Arabia, Sugathan P.R. is hoping the World Health Organization will approve the Indian COVID-19 shot Covaxin, paving the way for his trip back. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/10/26/vaccinated-but-stuck-indians-await-who-nod-for-homegrown-shot-to-travel-abroad