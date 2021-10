Category: World Published on Monday, 25 October 2021 15:32 Hits: 1

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari launched the country's new digital eNaira currency on Monday as Africa's largest economy looked to tap into the growing popularity of virtual money and cryptocurrencies.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20211025-nigeria-africa-s-largest-economy-launches-digital-currency-enaira