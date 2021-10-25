The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Sudan anti-coup protests: ‘We are headed into the unknown, but we will not surrender’

Sudan anti-coup protests: ‘We are headed into the unknown, but we will not surrender’ The situation in Sudan has deteriorated after security forces arrested the prime minister and other ministers and members of the Sovereignty Council, which made up the civilian government in the country, on October 25. The army fired into the air to disperse the mass of protesters who took to the streets to denounce the "coup d'état", leaving several people injured, according to residents' accounts.  

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/africa/20211025-soudan-coup-protest-khartoum-video

