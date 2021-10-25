Sudan anti-coup protests: ‘We are headed into the unknown, but we will not surrender’

Category: World Published on Monday, 25 October 2021 17:33 Hits: 4

The situation in Sudan has deteriorated after security forces arrested the prime minister and other ministers and members of the Sovereignty Council, which made up the civilian government in the country, on October 25. The army fired into the air to disperse the mass of protesters who took to the streets to denounce the "coup d'état", leaving several people injured, according to residents' accounts.

