Category: World Published on Monday, 25 October 2021 19:54 Hits: 5

HAVANA (Reuters) - Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel warned the U.S. embassy in Havana against fomenting protests by dissidents on the Communist-run island, the latest flashpoint between the longtime rivals ahead of fresh rallies slated for Nov. 15. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/10/26/cuba-us-tensions-mount-over-pending-protests-on-communist-run-island