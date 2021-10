Category: World Published on Monday, 25 October 2021 16:53 Hits: 1

Despite the global economic slowdown of the pandemic, the renewable energy sector grew in 2020 and is even faring better than the fossil fuel industry. Worldwide, there are 12 million jobs in renewable energy, up from 11.5 million in 2019, says a recent report.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Business/2021/1025/A-good-news-story-Jobs-in-renewable-energy-grew-in-2020?icid=rss